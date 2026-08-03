Neutron Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LIME) Quiet Period To Expire on August 10th

Neutron's (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 10th. Neutron had issued 6,956,522 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $173,913,050 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Neutron's quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company's quiet period, it's expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIME has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Neutron in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on Neutron in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neutron to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore began coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neutron has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Neutron

Neutron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIME opened at $29.54 on Monday. Neutron has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neutron

In other news, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,834,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 668,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,721,475. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,477,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,833,775. This trade represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neutron Company Profile

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

Further Reading

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