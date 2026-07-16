Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership jumped in June to 198 shares from zero, though the total remains extremely small at about 0.0% of shares outstanding.
  • An institutional investor, Susquehanna International Group LLP, opened a new position in the company, buying 3,434 shares worth about $246,000 and ending with roughly 0.12% ownership.
  • The stock opened at $57.98, below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company recently paid a $0.40 quarterly dividend for a 2.8% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 198 shares, an increase of ∞ from the June 15th total of 0 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($11.92) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. NewReal, Inc serves as the general partner of the company. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, Massachusetts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Right Now?

Before you consider New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership wasn't on the list.

While New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
From Investors Alley (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines