New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 198 shares, an increase of ∞ from the June 15th total of 0 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

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Institutional Trading of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($11.92) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. NewReal, Inc serves as the general partner of the company. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, Massachusetts.

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