New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUAI. Texas Capital raised shares of New Era Energy & Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research raised New Era Energy & Digital to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut New Era Energy & Digital from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. New Street Research set a $10.00 price target on New Era Energy & Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.33.

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New Era Energy & Digital Price Performance

NUAI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. 6,623,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,012,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. New Era Energy & Digital has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.21.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative net margin of 2,592.43% and a negative return on equity of 687.58%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that New Era Energy & Digital will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Era Energy & Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New Era Energy & Digital by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,614,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 858,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter worth $3,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Era Energy & Digital Company Profile

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

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