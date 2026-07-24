NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.4167.

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Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $1,208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $735,460.60. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 288,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 34,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,235 shares of the company's stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NAMS stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 943.23%.The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Further Reading

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