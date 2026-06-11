Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.9444.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 464,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,672,016.40. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 202,750 shares of company stock valued at $812,397 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 19.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 14.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company's stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.6%

NWL opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.79%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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