Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.180-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.730-0.770 EPS.

Get Newell Brands alerts: Sign Up

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NWL stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 464,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,016.40. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $39,602.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 202,750 shares of company stock worth $812,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 775,131 shares of the company's stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 175,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,984 shares of the company's stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 181,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,302,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 153,658 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Newell Brands by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 63,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company's stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newell Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newell Brands wasn't on the list.

While Newell Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here