Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.180-0.200 EPS.

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Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.Newell Brands has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Newell Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,901.50. This trade represents a 99.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 464,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,672,016.40. This represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,750 shares of company stock worth $812,396. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,166,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,615,775 shares of the company's stock worth $54,371,000 after acquiring an additional 295,001 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,442,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 866,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498,779 shares of the company's stock worth $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 846,493 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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