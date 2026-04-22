NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Releases Earnings Results

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 25.38%.

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NewMarket Stock Performance

NEU stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $641.62. The company had a trading volume of 89,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,218. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $696.51. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.53. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $574.32 and a twelve month high of $875.97.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. NewMarket's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NewMarket from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ting Xu bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $619.21 per share, for a total transaction of $247,684.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $575,246.09. This trade represents a 75.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

Further Reading

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