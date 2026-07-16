Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.2571.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $175.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on Newmont in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "positive" rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Trading Up 0.5%

NEM stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Trending Headlines about Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC raised its position in Newmont by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in Newmont by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,498 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Newmont by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,599 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here