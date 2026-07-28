NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEWT. Weiss Ratings upgraded NewtekOne from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial raised NewtekOne to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $415.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $75.77 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 16.15%.NewtekOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.400-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. NewtekOne's payout ratio is 33.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,181,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,783,178.80. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,567 shares of company stock valued at $288,496. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1,987.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,106 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,622 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company's stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc NASDAQ: NEWT is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing financial and business services to small and medium‐sized enterprises across the United States. Operating under the trade name The Newtek Small Business Finance, the company offers a diversified array of lending solutions designed to meet the working capital, equipment acquisition and growth needs of its clients.

The company's core lending offerings include Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans, equipment financing, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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