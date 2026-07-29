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NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
NexPoint Real Estate Finance logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NexPoint Real Estate Finance declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record on September 15. The dividend implies an annualized yield of approximately 11.7%.
  • The dividend appears vulnerable over time: the current payout ratio is 99.5%, while analysts expect next year’s earnings of $1.74 per share versus an annual dividend of $2.00, implying a projected payout ratio of 114.9%.
  • Analysts maintain a generally neutral view, with four Hold ratings and an average price target of $15.50. Shares recently traded at $17.13, above that target, after the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.43, beating estimates by $0.02.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 99.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings tumble. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.9%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:NREF remained flat at $17.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 148.83, a quick ratio of 148.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 117.74% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.19 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NREF shares. Zacks Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NREF

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing financing solutions across the capital structure for stabilized and transitional properties. Its investments include whole loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured credit products secured by multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Since its initial public offering in March 2021, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has closed numerous transactions with borrowers nationwide, including both institutional sponsors and privately held owners.

Further Reading

Dividend History for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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