NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

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NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXRT opened at $27.00 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $688.13 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $63.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company's stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

Further Reading

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