NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.78 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.450-2.450 EPS.

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NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.5%

NXRT opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. NexPoint Residential Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently -166.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXRT. Wall Street Zen upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 842,870 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 298,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 272,391 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 989,419 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,782,000 after buying an additional 158,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 436.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,258 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 101,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,046,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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