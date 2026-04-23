NextDecade (NEXT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Get NextDecade alerts: Sign Up

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect NextDecade to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextDecade from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on NextDecade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on NextDecade in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextDecade presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela K.M. Beall acquired 71,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $505,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 71,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,505. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 520.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company's stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,676,336 shares of the company's stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 732,550 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter worth approximately $4,935,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 425.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 790,009 shares of the company's stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 639,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NextDecade by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,102,352 shares of the company's stock worth $27,642,000 after purchasing an additional 444,518 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation is a Houston‐based liquefied natural gas (LNG) and decarbonization company focused on the development, engineering, construction and operation of large‐scale LNG export facilities. The company's core mission is to deliver cleaner energy solutions to global customers while integrating carbon capture and sequestration technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. NextDecade's projects are designed to leverage abundant U.S. natural gas supplies to meet growing worldwide demand for low‐carbon fuel.

NextDecade's flagship project, Rio Grande LNG, is located at the Port of Brownsville in southern Texas.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextDecade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextDecade wasn't on the list.

While NextDecade currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here