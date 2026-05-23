NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

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Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 104.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.03. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $65.97 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $184.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

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About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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