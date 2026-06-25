NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Erste Group Bank

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.86.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on NextEra Energy to $117 from $111 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Morgan Stanley adjusts NextEra Energy price target

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on NextEra Energy to $117 from $111 and reiterated an rating, signaling meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on NextEra’s long-term growth plan, including a capital investment program of more than $94 billion through 2030 to expand Florida Power & Light, renewables, and energy storage. Can NextEra Energy's Strategic Investments Fuel Long-Term Growth?

Investors are focusing on NextEra’s long-term growth plan, including a capital investment program of more than $94 billion through 2030 to expand Florida Power & Light, renewables, and energy storage. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight NextEra Energy as a potential beneficiary of surging power demand tied to the AI buildout, which could support higher utility usage and long-term earnings growth. NextEra Energy draws eyes as AI electricity need grows

Several recent articles highlight NextEra Energy as a potential beneficiary of surging power demand tied to the AI buildout, which could support higher utility usage and long-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: NextEra Energy has also been mentioned in stock-screening and dividend-stock coverage, reinforcing its reputation as a large, income-oriented utility holding rather than pointing to a new material catalyst.

NextEra Energy has also been mentioned in stock-screening and dividend-stock coverage, reinforcing its reputation as a large, income-oriented utility holding rather than pointing to a new material catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has recently shown relative strength versus the broader market, but the available headlines mainly point to investor interest and valuation discussion rather than a company-specific operational surprise. NextEra Energy increases despite market slip

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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