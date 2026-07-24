NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.920-4.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a market cap of $187.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after buying an additional 1,136,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,220,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,382,473,000 after acquiring an additional 253,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,197,069 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $898,901,000 after acquiring an additional 448,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,372,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $511,592,000 after purchasing an additional 326,337 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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