NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Down 1.1% - Time to Sell?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.29 and last traded at $88.8010. 9,916,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,448,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 55.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,878 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Tempo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Tempo Wealth LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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