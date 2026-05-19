NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Up 1.1% - What's Next?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.27 and last traded at $90.0310. Approximately 25,310,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 9,910,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.04.

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Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9,780.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 28,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $219,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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