NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading Up 1.4% - What's Next?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.86 and last traded at $89.5790. Approximately 9,762,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 10,521,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.38.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $186.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here