Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.210-4.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

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Nextpower Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NXT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,516,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,223. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.60. Nextpower has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $134.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.13.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.43%.The firm had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextpower will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nextpower from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nextpower from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Nextpower and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nextpower

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextpower news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $6,252,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 746,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,492,472.63. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Nextpower News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nextpower by 511.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 495 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Nextpower by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 519 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextpower in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nextpower by 179.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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