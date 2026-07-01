Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

Get Nextpower alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on Nextpower in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Nextpower from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $147.52.

View Our Latest Report on NXT

Nextpower Trading Up 7.7%

NXT stock opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.73. Nextpower has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $163.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.94.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 16.46%.Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextpower will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $8,162,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 426,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,547,326.75. The trade was a 12.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,248 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $437,570.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,130 shares in the company, valued at $33,158,633.60. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextpower

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 437,490 shares of the company's stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 71,842 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Nextpower during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nextpower by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextpower by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,960 shares of the company's stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nextpower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nextpower wasn't on the list.

While Nextpower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here