Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.66, but opened at $109.79. Nextpower shares last traded at $111.2630, with a volume of 258,617 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXT. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Nextpower from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Glj Research raised their price target on Nextpower from $147.00 to $149.44 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nextpower from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXT

Nextpower Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $880.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nextpower

In other Nextpower news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 26,077 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $3,513,093.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 931,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,480,767.68. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $683,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 358,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,416,715. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nextpower during the 4th quarter valued at $170,918,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Nextpower by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,111,628 shares of the company's stock worth $161,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,071 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,362,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,488,000 after purchasing an additional 780,958 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 2,017.7% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 566,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,909,000 after buying an additional 539,668 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 848,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,879,000 after buying an additional 498,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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