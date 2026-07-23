Nextpower (NXT) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Nextpower to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $935.3920 million for the quarter. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $880.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. On average, analysts expect Nextpower to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nextpower Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NXT opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.86. The business's 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.11. Nextpower has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $163.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextpower

In other Nextpower news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 24,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $3,120,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 221,533 shares in the company, valued at $28,205,581.56. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $683,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 358,500 shares in the company, valued at $54,416,715. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextpower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nextpower by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Nextpower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,992 shares of the company's stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nextpower by 4.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Nextpower by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Nextpower by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nextpower from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $179.00 target price on Nextpower in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nextpower from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Glj Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $147.00 to $149.44 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.62.

Get Our Latest Report on NXT

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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