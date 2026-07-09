NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

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A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of NFI Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFI

NFI Group Price Performance

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.14. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.34. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$12.50 and a 12 month high of C$24.50.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Analysts predict that NFI Group will post 1.2814107 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NFI Group

In other news, insider Stephen King purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,461.20. This represents a 23.53% increase in their position. Also, Director John Christopher Sapp acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.66 per share, with a total value of C$51,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$426,690.98. This represents a 13.77% increase in their position. Insiders have acquired 242,015 shares of company stock worth $5,025,732 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

About NFI Group

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts¿.

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