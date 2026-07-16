NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.86 and last traded at C$25.77, with a volume of 291555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.07.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFI. Scotiabank upped their target price on NFI Group from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of NFI Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$25.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFI

NFI Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.05.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.2814107 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NFI Group

In other news, Director Colin Robertson purchased 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 333,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$6,949,362.06. This trade represents a 4.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director John Christopher Sapp bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,653 shares in the company, valued at C$426,690.98. This trade represents a 13.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders purchased 242,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,732. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFI Group Company Profile

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts¿.

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