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NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Down 0.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
NI logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of NI slipped 0.6% to $12.94 (intraday low $12.86) with only about 5,884 shares traded — roughly 65% below average — and the stock sits near its 50‑day and 200‑day SMAs (~$13.10 and $13.34).
  • Weiss Ratings downgraded NI to a Sell, and the company carries a consensus Sell rating from analysts.
  • NI reported ($0.15) EPS on $60.99 million in revenue last quarter, showing negative return on equity and net margin, with a market cap around $265.5 million and a negative P/E.
  • Five stocks we like better than NI.

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK - Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 5,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NI from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NI

NI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $265.53 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.The business had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NI by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NI by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NI during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NI during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NI by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NI

(Get Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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