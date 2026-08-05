NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.060-11.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. NiCE also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.730-2.830 EPS.

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NiCE Stock Performance

NICE opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20. NiCE has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $156.37.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $782.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.27 million. NiCE had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.42%. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.060-11.260 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.830 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NiCE from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on NiCE from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiCE currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

Institutional Trading of NiCE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NiCE by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Corecam AG acquired a new stake in NiCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of NiCE by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,051 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiCE by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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