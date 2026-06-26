NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the footwear maker's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock's previous close.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.19.

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NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,681.94. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,990.69. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $300,000. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 98.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. E Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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