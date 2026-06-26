NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the footwear maker's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NKE. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research cut NIKE from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.01.

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NIKE Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $40.76 on Friday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $80.17. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the purchase, the director owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. This trade represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,993,541 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $7,453,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,315,606 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $3,802,807,000 after buying an additional 1,275,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,069,951 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $3,126,246,000 after buying an additional 6,830,938 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 49,010.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 48,054,542 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,061,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956,692 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,442,879 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,677,251,000 after acquiring an additional 233,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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