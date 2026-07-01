NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,875,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session's volume of 20,736,977 shares.The stock last traded at $42.3730 and had previously closed at $41.05.

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NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is 108.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,536,266.40. This trade represents a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $803,439.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have purchased 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANB Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ANB Bank now owns 25,451 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

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