NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a hold rating. Evercore now has a $46.00 price target on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $41.31 and last traded at $41.6060, with a volume of 9943972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.01.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. United Bank raised its position in NIKE by 11.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 191,268 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. NIKE's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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