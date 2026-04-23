NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 1.9% - What's Next?

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.24 and last traded at $44.81. Approximately 17,176,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 19,537,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Get NIKE alerts: Sign Up

More NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NIKE from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. China Renaissance dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $74.60 to $50.30 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.34.

View Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.61%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $34,200,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 431,055 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 193,514 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.1% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 205,082 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 105,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,914,243 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $121,956,000 after purchasing an additional 72,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here