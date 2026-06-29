NIKE's (NKE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.01.

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NIKE Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. NIKE has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,266.40. The trade was a 23.70% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,993,541 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $7,453,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,315,606 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,802,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,069,951 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $3,126,246,000 after buying an additional 6,830,938 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 49,010.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 48,054,542 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $3,061,555,000 after buying an additional 47,956,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,442,879 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,677,251,000 after buying an additional 233,925 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some commentators say NIKE may be undervalued after a tough stretch, arguing that signs of a turnaround could reward long-term investors if management shows improving execution and demand trends. Article Title

Some commentators say NIKE may be undervalued after a tough stretch, arguing that signs of a turnaround could reward long-term investors if management shows improving execution and demand trends. Positive Sentiment: With earnings approaching, options activity and analyst commentary suggest traders are looking for a catalyst from the report, which could help the stock if results or guidance exceed low expectations. Article Title

With earnings approaching, options activity and analyst commentary suggest traders are looking for a catalyst from the report, which could help the stock if results or guidance exceed low expectations. Neutral Sentiment: NIKE is a key stock to watch this week alongside major macro and market events, putting the company in focus but not necessarily changing the fundamental outlook on its own. Article Title

NIKE is a key stock to watch this week alongside major macro and market events, putting the company in focus but not necessarily changing the fundamental outlook on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are expecting the earnings call to focus on topics like China, turnaround progress, and other strategic issues, indicating the report may be closely watched for clues rather than an obvious near-term win or miss. Article Title

Investors are expecting the earnings call to focus on topics like China, turnaround progress, and other strategic issues, indicating the report may be closely watched for clues rather than an obvious near-term win or miss. Negative Sentiment: NIKE shares recently fell to 52-week lows and were hit by bearish technical signals, price-target cuts, and persistent concerns about execution, suggesting momentum remains weak heading into earnings. Article Title

NIKE shares recently fell to 52-week lows and were hit by bearish technical signals, price-target cuts, and persistent concerns about execution, suggesting momentum remains weak heading into earnings. Negative Sentiment: Several reports say Wall Street remains cautious, with mixed analyst sentiment and ongoing concerns about sales guidance and turnaround progress likely weighing on the stock ahead of the print. Article Title

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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