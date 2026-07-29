NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several analysts have commented on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $6.80 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

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NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.90. NIO has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in NIO by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NIO by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in NIO by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 120.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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