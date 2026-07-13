NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 3.2% - What's Next?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.9350. Approximately 29,431,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 40,065,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded NIO from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.80 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.70.

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NIO Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 318.96% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts expect that NIO Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 70.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,452,131 shares of the company's stock worth $87,146,000 after buying an additional 5,962,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NIO by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,228,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,800,000 after buying an additional 7,079,903 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,498,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,023 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3,966.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company's stock worth $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,027,161 shares of the company's stock worth $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company's stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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