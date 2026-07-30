NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 1.4% - Time to Buy?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.8250. 18,894,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 38,528,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting NIO

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded NIO , citing new vehicle releases and signs of a “successful turnaround.” The upgrade is notable because it came despite ongoing weakness in China’s EV market, suggesting Goldman believes NIO’s product cycle and execution can improve its competitive position. Goldman Upgrades Chinese Tesla Rival

, citing new vehicle releases and signs of a “successful turnaround.” The upgrade is notable because it came despite ongoing weakness in China’s EV market, suggesting Goldman believes NIO’s product cycle and execution can improve its competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded NIO from “Hold” to “Strong Buy” and raised multiple earnings forecasts. Its FY2027 EPS estimate moved from a loss of $0.04 to a profit of $0.05, while FY2028 EPS increased to $0.26 from $0.25. Estimates for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q1 2028 also improved, reinforcing expectations for a return to profitability.

and raised multiple earnings forecasts. Its FY2027 EPS estimate moved from a loss of $0.04 to a profit of $0.05, while FY2028 EPS increased to $0.26 from $0.25. Estimates for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q1 2028 also improved, reinforcing expectations for a return to profitability. Positive Sentiment: A separate bullish analysis argued that NIO’s strong revenue growth and progress toward profitability could outweigh intense competition and China’s slowing EV demand. The view has helped support the recent rally and reinforces the turnaround narrative. NIO: Time To Buy

A separate bullish analysis argued that NIO’s strong revenue growth and progress toward profitability could outweigh intense competition and China’s slowing EV demand. The view has helped support the recent rally and reinforces the turnaround narrative. Positive Sentiment: Chinese authorities signaled an acceleration of policy support for the smart connected EV industry. Faster implementation of industry initiatives could benefit NIO through improved technology development, infrastructure, and market adoption. Nio Stock is Pushing Higher Today

Chinese authorities signaled an acceleration of policy support for the smart connected EV industry. Faster implementation of industry initiatives could benefit NIO through improved technology development, infrastructure, and market adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment is not uniformly bullish: the average analyst recommendation remains “Hold,” and consensus still projects a loss of approximately $0.10 per share for the current full year. This highlights execution and profitability risks despite the upgraded forecasts. NIO Given Average Recommendation of Hold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded NIO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.80 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in NIO by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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