NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.5769.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIQ Global Intelligence from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIQ Global Intelligence from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised NIQ Global Intelligence from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on NIQ Global Intelligence from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in a report on Friday, May 15th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIQ Global Intelligence

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James M. Peck acquired 118,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 424,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,077.69. The trade was a 38.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIQ Global Intelligence

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIQ. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in NIQ Global Intelligence during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence during the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

NIQ Global Intelligence Price Performance

NIQ opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. NIQ Global Intelligence has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. NIQ Global Intelligence had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NIQ Global Intelligence has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIQ Global Intelligence will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIQ Global Intelligence Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage.

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