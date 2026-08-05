NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.020-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get NiSource alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $52.00 price target on NiSource in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

NiSource Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NI stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. NiSource has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,587.48. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider NiSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NiSource wasn't on the list.

While NiSource currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here