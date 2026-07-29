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NL Industries (NL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
NL Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NL Industries is expected to report Q2 2026 results after the market closes on August 5. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.214 per share and revenue of approximately $40.9 million; the earnings call is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter fell short of expectations, with EPS of $0.09 versus the $0.23 consensus, although revenue matched estimates at $40.57 million. NL also reported a negative net margin and negative return on equity.
  • NL Industries pays a quarterly dividend of $0.10, equating to $0.40 annually and a 6.7% yield. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating, with shares recently trading near $5.97.
  • Interested in NL Industries? Here are five stocks we like better.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect NL Industries to post earnings of $0.2140 per share and revenue of $40.9210 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.57 million. NL Industries had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%.

NL Industries Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NL stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $291.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.20. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NL Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.97%.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in NL Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 417,014 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NL Industries by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in NL Industries by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,985 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,285 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NL Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NL Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NL

About NL Industries

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based industrial minerals company whose primary focus is the mining, upgrading and marketing of titanium feedstocks. The company's products include synthetic rutile and chloride slag, which serve as key raw materials for producers of titanium dioxide pigment. These pigments are widely used as whitening and opacifying agents in coatings, plastics, paper and specialty applications.

NL Industries serves a global customer base, supplying feedstocks under long-term agreements and through spot transactions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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