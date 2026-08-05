NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.500-3.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. National Bank Financial set a $50.00 price objective on NNN REIT in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Huntington began coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded NNN REIT from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NNN REIT

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.6%

NNN stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.79. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $244.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $240.19 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 8.81%. NNN REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.540 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NNN REIT will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from NNN REIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NNN REIT's payout ratio is currently 120.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT NYSE: NNN, formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

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