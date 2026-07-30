Noble Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) - Analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners' current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $30.00.

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Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ARLP opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $551.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.30 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 12.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 734.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Dayah Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,655 shares of the energy company's stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 29.5% during the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the energy company's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,356 shares of the energy company's stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

More Alliance Resource Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliance Resource Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised its earnings outlook. The firm increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.85 from $0.75 and Q4 2026 to $0.87 from $0.78. It also lifted full-year estimates for 2028, 2029 and 2030 to $2.89, $3.11 and $3.36, respectively. These revisions suggest improving confidence in ARLP’s longer-term earnings potential.

The firm increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.85 from $0.75 and Q4 2026 to $0.87 from $0.78. It also lifted full-year estimates for 2028, 2029 and 2030 to $2.89, $3.11 and $3.36, respectively. These revisions suggest improving confidence in ARLP’s longer-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti increased its FY2026 forecast. Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.57 from $2.50, bringing it closer to the broader consensus estimate of $2.60. The firm also modestly increased its Q1 2028 and FY2028 forecasts in an earlier update.

Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.57 from $2.50, bringing it closer to the broader consensus estimate of $2.60. The firm also modestly increased its Q1 2028 and FY2028 forecasts in an earlier update. Positive Sentiment: Income remains an important valuation support. A recent analysis highlighted ARLP’s approximately 9% yield, which may appeal to income-focused investors and help support the stock despite uncertainty surrounding coal demand and earnings growth. Alliance Resource Partners: The 9% Yield Does The Heavy Lifting

A recent analysis highlighted ARLP’s approximately 9% yield, which may appeal to income-focused investors and help support the stock despite uncertainty surrounding coal demand and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were nearly in line but slightly below expectations. ARLP reported $0.65 in EPS versus a $0.66 consensus estimate and revenue of $551.6 million versus expectations of $554.3 million. The small miss may limit near-term upside, although the company remains profitable with a 12.25% net margin and relatively low leverage.

ARLP reported $0.65 in EPS versus a $0.66 consensus estimate and revenue of $551.6 million versus expectations of $554.3 million. The small miss may limit near-term upside, although the company remains profitable with a 12.25% net margin and relatively low leverage. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti reduced most of its 2027 estimates. The firm lowered Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 2027 EPS forecasts to $0.68, $0.75, $0.76 and $0.70, respectively, and cut FY2027 EPS to $2.89 from $2.96. The revisions point to softer expected earnings momentum after 2026.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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