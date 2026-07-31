Noble Financial Estimates Perfect's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:PERF)

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF - Free Report) - Noble Financial boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perfect in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Noble Financial currently has a "Market Perform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perfect's current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Perfect's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Perfect (NYSE:PERF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Perfect had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Perfect in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Perfect Stock Performance

NYSE PERF opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Perfect has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $195.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Perfect

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perfect by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 464,702 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Perfect during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in shares of Perfect during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perfect by 63.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Perfect by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Perfect

Here are the key news stories impacting Perfect this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti significantly raised its earnings outlook. Analyst A. Shah increased the FY2026 EPS forecast to $0.08 from $0.04 and the FY2027 forecast to $0.10 from $0.05. Sidoti also lifted estimates for multiple 2026 and 2027 quarters, generally to $0.02 EPS, with Q4 2027 projected at $0.03. The FY2026 and FY2027 projections are above the current full-year consensus of $0.06.

Analyst A. Shah increased the FY2026 EPS forecast to $0.08 from $0.04 and the FY2027 forecast to $0.10 from $0.05. Sidoti also lifted estimates for multiple 2026 and 2027 quarters, generally to $0.02 EPS, with Q4 2027 projected at $0.03. The FY2026 and FY2027 projections are above the current full-year consensus of $0.06. Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial also raised its projections. Analyst M. Kupinski increased FY2026 EPS to $0.07 from $0.05 and FY2027 EPS to $0.07 from $0.04. Estimates for both Q3 and Q4 2026 were raised to $0.02 per share from $0.01.

Analyst M. Kupinski increased FY2026 EPS to $0.07 from $0.05 and FY2027 EPS to $0.07 from $0.04. Estimates for both Q3 and Q4 2026 were raised to $0.02 per share from $0.01. Positive Sentiment: Potential valuation and strategic-interest support. A separate analysis described Perfect Corp. as potentially undervalued and identified the company as a possible merger candidate, which could attract investor interest beyond its operating results. Perfect Corp.: Likely Undervalued But Also Viable As A Merger Bet

A separate analysis described Perfect Corp. as potentially undervalued and identified the company as a possible merger candidate, which could attract investor interest beyond its operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Noble Financial maintained a “Market Perform” rating. This suggests the firm sees improving earnings potential but not enough evidence yet to recommend materially outperforming the market.

Perfect Company Profile

Perfect Corp NYSE: PERF is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

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