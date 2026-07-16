Nokia (NOK) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $5.5697 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.02%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nokia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nokia Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Nokia has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 755.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the technology company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Xponance LLC increased its position in Nokia by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the technology company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOK. Bank of America upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Danske raised shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nokia

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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