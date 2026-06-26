Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Price Down 7.2% - Time to Sell?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.9760. Approximately 142,224,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 80,115,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nokia

Nokia Stock Down 7.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter. Nokia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $2,412,000. DV Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 352.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company's stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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