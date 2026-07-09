Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Trading Up 8.7% - Still a Buy?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.9850. Approximately 40,696,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 79,167,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

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Key Nokia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nokia from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOK

Nokia Trading Up 9.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Nokia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nokia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,244,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,424,695 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,873,000 after buying an additional 14,482,665 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 166.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 20,388,202 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734,021 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 91,942,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $594,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 17,490,101 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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