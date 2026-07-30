Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

Nomad Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nomad Foods to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

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Nomad Foods Stock Down 2.0%

NOMD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 1,209,958 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,730. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.69. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $804.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.720-1.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nomad Foods

In other Nomad Foods news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $913,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,443.08. The trade was a 591.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruben Baldew acquired 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $143,038.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 338,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,544.22. This represents a 4.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 264,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,538 over the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Flax Pond Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 251,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company's stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

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