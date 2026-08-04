Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.65 and traded as high as GBX 326. Norcros shares last traded at GBX 325, with a volume of 86,545 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 470.

View Our Latest Research Report on Norcros

Norcros Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 308.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.07. The firm has a market cap of £289.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Norcros (LON:NXR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 36.30 EPS for the quarter. Norcros had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.08%.The firm had revenue of £393.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norcros plc will post 31.3118812 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norcros news, insider Thomas Willcocks sold 47,618 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 314, for a total transaction of £149,520.52. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norcros

Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa. Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands: · Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK · Merlyn – UK and Ireland's No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors · Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels · Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves · Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories · Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands: · Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives · Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles · TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa · House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.

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