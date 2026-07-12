Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.2857.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

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Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,960. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 39,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nordson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $104,102,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,381,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.60. The stock had a trading volume of 195,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 1 year low of $207.08 and a 1 year high of $307.74.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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