Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $308.4286.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at $417,867.30. This trade represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,393 shares of company stock worth $22,549,703. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Nordson Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $289.90 on Friday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $191.99 and a 12-month high of $305.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.17.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Nordson's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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